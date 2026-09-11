Cuadrado leaves Europe and returns to Colombia: "Thanks above all to Juventus"

Juan Cuadrado, who is heading back to Colombia to play for Millonarios, has said goodbye to European football, and Italy in particular, with a message on Instagram: "After almost 20 years in Europe, I don’t know what to write. Simply thank you to all the clubs that allowed me to grow as a player and as a person, especially the Old Lady, where I spent most of my career. Thank you, Italy, I will always be grateful to you. Uploading all these photos makes me realise how good God has been to me".





Born in 1988, the Colombian signed off by quoting a passage from the Bible: "Ephesians 3:20 Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in every thing".