Crystal Palace receive massive fine after fans display offensive banner aimed at Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis

Palace booked a Europa League spot having beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May. Eberechi Eze's first half strike at Wembley was enough to separate the two sides as the south London side secured their first major piece of silverware in their history.

The Eagles then won the Community Shield against Liverpool in the Premier League's curtain raiser in August but the trophy successes were overshadowed by Palace's demotion to the UEFA Conference League. The south London side appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were left frustrated as the CAS sided with UEFA.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by Crystal Palace FC (CPFC) against UEFA, Nottingham Forest FC and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) concerning a decision by UEFA to remove CPFC from the UEFA Europa League 2025/2026 due to a breach of UEFA multi club ownership regulations. As a result, CPFC will be admitted to compete in the UEFA Conference League 2025/2026," a CAS statement read in August.