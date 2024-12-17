Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Cristiano Ronaldo would score more goals in MLS than Lionel Messi’ – Ex-Man Utd star claims Portuguese legend would not be happy posting same numbers as Argentine icon at Inter Miami

C. RonaldoL. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Louis Saha says his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo would “score more goals in MLS than Lionel Messi” if he moved to America.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • South American GOAT named MVP in 2024
  • Eternal rival still going strong in Saudi Arabia
  • Both will play on for the foreseeable future
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱