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Cristiano Ronaldo warned off MLS transfer because he doesn't have Lionel Messi 'magic' as Olivier Giroud comparison made
Wright-Phillips questions Ronaldo’s MLS suitability
Former MLS striker Wright-Phillips has advised Ronaldo to avoid a potential move to MLS, arguing that the Portuguese superstar risks tarnishing his reputation. Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the age of 41, has been tipped to join Messi in the United States before he retires. However, Wright-Phillips believes the physical demands of MLS and the expectations placed on global icons could make such a move risky. The former striker pointed to the contrasting impact of Messi, whose performances for Inter Miami have helped elevate the league’s global profile while maintaining his elite-level influence on the pitch.
- AFP
'Could ruin his legacy'
Speaking via Covers.comsoccer betting, Wright-Phillips said while making a comparison to Olivier Giroud, who flopped in his MLS stint with LAFC: "I don’t want to see Cristiano Ronaldo in MLS – it’s too late in his career now. Lionel Messi is still at a level where he can beat players one-one-one. But I’m not sure if Cristiano can still create that magic. So if he’s not in the right form, an MLS move could ruin his legacy.
"If I think about Olivier Giroud’s performances at LAFC, it was tough to watch as an Arsenal fan, because he wasn’t getting the service he needed and he was a shadow of himself, which was kind of sad. I’d worry the same might happen to Cristiano. If he came, it would shine a light on a league I love, but I don’t see it happening in all honesty."
Neymar and Griezmann tipped to thrive in MLS
While cautious about Ronaldo, Wright-Phillips believes other global stars could still make a major impact in MLS. One player he singled out was Neymar, who has been linked with a possible move to FC Cincinnati. He also suggested that Antoine Griezmann could adapt well when he finalises his switch to Orlando City from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
“If you have the opportunity to sign Neymar, you should take it," he explained. "Of all the world-class players out there, Neymar is the most underrated. With Neymar, you get a lot of outside noise, but when he turns up, he’s at the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Neymar might not have the same impact as Messi at Inter Miami, but would be similar to Heung-Min Son’s effect at Los Angeles and, during my time, Thierry Henry’s influence in New York. These players obviously help with shirt sales and selling tickets, but the ones that really care about the game have a positive impact on the next generation of MLS players.
"Antoine Griezmann is a perfect signing too. Players that struggle when they arrive in the league are the luxury players, those that don't really want to do the work. But Griezmann is not like that – he has a lot of qualities and he’s learned that from playing under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid."
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo continues Saudi Pro League title bid
For now, Ronaldo remains focused on his commitments with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as the club continues its domestic campaign and pushes for silverware. The club currently sits atop the Saudi Pro League standings, five points ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal. With six matches remaining in the Saudi league, CR7 will be looking to maintain his team's lead and secure their first league title since he moved to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022.