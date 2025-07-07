Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys quiet holiday on huge yacht in Mallocra with partner Georgina Rodriguez before making Al-Nassr return following contract extension C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured enjoying a peaceful holiday with partner Georgina Rodriguez aboard a luxury yacht in Mallorca, just days after extending his contract with Al-Nassr. The Portugal captain opted to skip Diogo Jota’s funeral for personal reasons, and is now spending time away from the spotlight ahead of linking up with his Saudi Pro League side.