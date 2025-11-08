Getty Images Sport
'Working on our dream' - Cristiano Ronaldo fires out message after scoring yet another landmark goal in Al-Nassr win as impressive form continues
Ronaldo bags penalty in Al-Nassr win
Ronaldo bagged his 953rd career goal in the 65th minute of Al-Nassr's eighth straight win to start their league campaign. Joao Felix won the penalty when he was pushed in the back attempting to retrieve the rebound of Ronaldo's close-range shot that had been saved by their compatriot Luis Maximiano. The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar dutifully converted from 12 yards out, giving the Saudi giants an unassailable 2-0 lead against an overmatched Neom side, who were reduced to ten men after Luciano Rodriguez' dismissal, when he was adjudged to have intentionally elbowed an Al-Nassr player.
The spot kick was Ronaldo's 83rd goal in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in 2023. Add in his 17 assists in the competition, he has more than matched the unbelievable goal-getting rate he set earlier in his career, making his assault on 1,000 career goals seem like a formality rather than a challenge.
'Working on our dream' — Ronaldo's message after another landmark goal
The Portuguese's message on social media could be read both as a rallying cry for his personal goals, but also for the club too. Al-Nassr sit atop the table with a perfect record, and a +22 goal difference. They boast the competitions best scoring record with 26 goals, and the most resolute defence having conceded just four times.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ronaldo leads Saudi goal scorers since joining Al-Nassr
CR7 has been the top goal getter since joining the league in 2023, bagging 35 efforts in the 2023-24 season, and then logging another 25 in the following season. Only his teammate Joao Felix has converted more this season; the 25-year-old took his personal tally to 10 goals on the nascent season with his 86th minute effort earlier today, one more than his international and club teammate.
Ronaldo is comfortably the league's top scorer since joining Al-Nassr. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the next best goal scorer with 47 efforts over the same time frame.
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 goals continues
The Portugal international's personal mission for that magic landmark continues on international duty, as he will connect with compatriots for their continuing World Cup qualification campaign. Portugal first take on Ireland in Dublin on Thursday, before hosting Armenia on November 16.
His domestic season continues when Al-Nassr take on 5th placed Al-Khaleej on 23 November, with an AFC Cup tie against Istiklol shortly thereafter.
Advertisement