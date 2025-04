This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images 'I have Cristiano Ronaldo & LeBron James as examples' - Netflix drop new trailer for Vinicius Junior documentary as 'Baila, Vini' premiere date confirmed Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Netflix drop new trailer of Vinicius Junior's documentary as they confirm premier dates of 'Baila, Vini'. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vini Jr's documentary to premiere on May 15

Netflix dropped a new trailer

Madrid star idolises CR7 and LeBron Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga GET RMA Match preview