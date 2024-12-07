Could Cristiano Ronaldo reunite with Jose Mourinho?! Fenerbahce boss responds to transfer links with Portuguese superstar

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeCould Cristiano Ronaldo reunite with Jose Mourinho?! Fenerbahce boss responds to transfer links with Portuguese superstarC. RonaldoAl Nassr FCTransfersFenerbahceSuper LigSaudi Pro LeagueJose Mourinho has addressed speculation about a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahce.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho on Ronaldo reunion reportsVeteran forward nearing the end of Al-Nassr dealManager happy with his options at FenerbahceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱