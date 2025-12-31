Cristiano Ronaldo insists 'we know what we need to do' after Al-Nassr held to costly draw by Al-Ettifaq despite CR7 scoring with his back

Al-Nassr appeared to suffer a huge blow inside five minutes when left-back Saad Fahad was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Madallah Alolayan. The referee initially wasted little time in dismissing the defender, but a lengthy VAR review dramatically altered the narrative. The decision was overturned, Fahad escaping with only a yellow card and Al-Nassr were spared the prospect of playing almost the entire match with 10 men. Despite that reprieve, it was Al-Ettifaq who struck first, doing so in style and against the run of play. Wijnaldum latched on to a swift counter-attack, surged forward with purpose and unleashed a ferocious effort from distance that flew beyond the Al-Nassr goalkeeper.

Stung by the setback, Al-Nassr poured forward in search of an equaliser. Possession was monopolised, territory was controlled and Ronaldo worked tirelessly at the head of the attack. Yet for all their pressure, the league leaders struggled to translate dominance into clear openings. Ronaldo, closely marshalled by Al-Ettifaq’s defence, failed to register a shot on target before the interval. The final pass was repeatedly missing, and promising moves fizzled out before they could truly test the opposition goalkeeper.