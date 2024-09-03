Cristiano Ronaldo a future Man Utd manager? Why Portuguese superstar is being backed – ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi – to move into coaching & potentially fill Red Devils or Real Madrid jobs
Cristiano Ronaldo could be a Manchester United or Real Madrid manager of the future, claims former Red Devils and Blancos striker Michael Owen.
- CR7 not ready to retire just yet
- Backed to move into management
- May return to his former clubs