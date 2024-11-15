‘Obsessed’ Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be as successful as David Beckham in retirement after building vast business empire & launching record-breaking YouTube channel
Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to emulate David Beckham's post-retirement success thanks to his vast business empire & record-breaking YouTube channel.
- Ronaldo still going strong at 39
- Rumours of retirement continue to swirl
- Saha believes the forward will still shine after retiring