Cristiano Ronaldo faces competition! Portugal reveal World Cup plan as Roberto Martinez talks past benching of CR7 and benefits of USMNT friendly

Portugal should be full of confidence after winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League and securing automatic qualification for another World Cup. They have pre-tournament friendlies in place, with two of those taking them to Mexico and the U.S. in March.

Martinez said of how important those fixtures will be: “We have several profiles and the March stage will be very important in that regard.

“This World Cup will be complex and demanding for the European teams. Therefore, this training camp will be very important, first for playing at altitude in Mexico, and then in an indoor stadium against the USA. We thought we should try this before the World Cup, and for us it's the perfect preparation.”

Martinez has previously overseen quests for global glory with Belgium and believes he will have Portugal well prepared for the many challenges that they face. The 52-year-old said: “This will be my third World Cup, and I've learned that nobody arrives as a champion team. You need to grow during the first three games and do everything to ensure our players are comfortable throughout the tournament.

“We don't have a history in World Cups, and that's part of our psychological preparation. We need to go step by step and make the players believe that we can truly win the World Cup.”