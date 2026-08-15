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'I will give my all!' - Cristian Romero explains Atletico Madrid transfer after sealing €40m Tottenham exit

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Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina international Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported €40 million (£34m). The centre-back has signed a five-year contract in the Spanish capital and immediately outlined his desire to win major trophies.

  • Romero seals switch to Spain

    Atletico have officially announced the high-profile arrival of Romero from Tottenham. The Argentine centre-back has signed a lucrative five-year contract that will keep him at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano until 30 June 2031. The Spanish giants have reportedly paid an initial €33 million (£28m) to secure his signature, with a further €7m (£6m) agreed in potential add-ons. The move ends his successful five-season stint in north London, where he established himself as one of Europe's premier defenders.

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  • A perfect match of mentalities

    Romero is renowned for his aggressive, front-foot defending, a combative style that perfectly aligns with Diego Simeone's traditional demands. The defender believes the transfer is an ideal fit for his long-term career ambitions.

    "I am very happy, very delighted to arrive here, at this huge club," Romero said following his official unveiling. "I know I come with the same mentality as always, trying to write my name in the history of this beautiful club."

    "I know the only way is by winning trophies, so I come with that mentality and I will give everything until the last day to achieve it. It's a club that, because of my style of play, fits me perfectly."


  • International team-mates and passionate fans

    The defender arrives in Madrid fresh from helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final. He will seamlessly slot into a dressing room that already features several of his international team-mates. Romero admitted that those familiar faces, alongside the fiery Atletico fanbase, played a significant role in his decision to leave England.

    "There are many national team-mates here, and I know it's a wonderful club," he explained. "When I played against them in the Champions League, the fans supporting them... a bit of everything made me make this decision to come here. I will give my absolute all, no doubt. In the end football can go well or bad, but I know I'll be 100 per cent committed to this crest, this shirt."

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  • Cristian RomeroGetty

    Gearing up for the new campaign

    Having successfully completed his medical at the Vithas-Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre, Romero is now ready to begin work. He will immediately join up with his new team-mates to prepare for his fresh chapter in Liga. The Argentine departs Tottenham having made 156 appearances, famously helping the English club lift the Europa League in 2025. He will now aim to bring that same winning touch and leadership to Madrid's backline.

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