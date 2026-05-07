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Cristian Chivu offered new contract with huge pay rise after Inter's Serie A title success
Rewarding a historic debut season
After securing the Scudetto in his very first season on the bench, the club hierarchy is eager to tie down the 45-year-old to a longer-term agreement that reflects his newfound status among Europe’s coaching elite.
The Romanian’s achievements are underscored by the fact that he was only appointed last summer with days to spare before the Club World Cup. Stepping in after Simone Inzaghi’s departure, Chivu inherited a squad that had ended the previous season without silverware, but he has successfully transformed them back into the dominant force in Italian football.
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New terms and a significant pay rise
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have placed a contract extension offer on the table that would keep Chivu at San Siro until June 2028. This adds an extra year to his current agreement, providing long-term stability for both the manager and the club as they look to build a new era of dominance in Milan.
The financial details of the deal highlight Inter’s commitment to their coach. The proposed terms include a substantial salary increase, seeing Chivu’s annual earnings jump from €2.1 million to €3 million.
Marotta’s long-term vision for Chivu
Inter president Beppe Marotta has been vocal about his admiration for the work Chivu has done during his short tenure. Marotta has repeatedly said that he wants Chivu to remain for many years, and this latest contract offer is a tangible sign of the club putting its money where its mouth is to support the Romanian's project.
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From youth academy to the Coppa Italia Final
Chivu's journey to the top of the Italian game has been remarkably swift. Before a brief 13-game stint at Parma in early 2025, his entire coaching resume consisted of roles within the Inter youth academy from 2018 to 2024. His transition from mentoring prospects to leading superstars has been seamless.
While the Scudetto celebrations are still fresh, Chivu has no time to rest on his laurels. He is currently preparing his side for the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio on Wednesday. A victory in that clash would secure a domestic double, further cementing his place in Inter history and making the case for his new contract even more undeniable.