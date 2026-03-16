Cremonese, Nicola: “Survival? I believe we can do it, but we’re vulnerable”

MATCH ANALYSIS – “The boos from the stadium are understandable; we need to stick by the team. But I don’t feel I can say anything to our fans who have always criticised us; it’s only right that they vent their anger, and perhaps it might even do us good. The team gave their all today, but at the moment we’re fragile; we’re conceding goals too easily. We tried to create chances. I prefer to focus on our players’ strengths and I’m not pointing fingers. Safety is just three points away, even if it’s not easy when we’re this fragile. We need to create a turning point starting from the next match. I believe in it; that’s our goal.”

FUTURE – “We’re taking a hard look at ourselves. If results don’t come over a period of time, you try different approaches. The analysis needs to go a bit deeper: rather than just scoring few goals, we’re a bit fragile when it comes to conceding them. Today, we conceded from the very first chance: that’s a fact, and it’s up to us to resolve the situation. It won’t be resolved by adding sadness or depression, but by the enthusiasm of those who know that survival is just three points away. Everything is still up for grabs.”