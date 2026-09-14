Santos are putting together a genuine dream team and, after bringing the jewel Neymar Jr. back home more than a year ago, they have now completed the signing of another former Brazil star who had been a free agent since his contract with Vasco da Gama ended: Philippe Coutinho.
Translated by
Coutinho will play with Neymar and Arthur: Santos' announcement is official
Contract until the end of the year
Santos' official announcement sets out clearly that Coutinho has chosen to sign until 31 December 2026, when the Brazilian sporting year will come to an end.
In fact, Coutinho has not played an official match since 14 February, when he was with Vasco da Gama, the club where he came through before moving to Inter.
With Arthur and Neymar
Caution is understandable, especially as the last setback in his career was not caused only by physical problems, but by his mental resilience too. Those issues now seem to be behind him and led Neymar to convince Santos to give him a chance.
They often played together when they were young and with the Brazil national teams, but they never managed to share a club side. Alongside them will be another former Barcelona player in Arthur, who arrived at the end of the European transfer window after leaving Juventus.
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