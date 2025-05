This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'I couldn't believe it' - Raphinha says Xavi didn't 'trust' him as Barcelona star explains explosive incident after being substituted against Man Utd Raphinha Barcelona LaLiga X. Hernandez Barcelona superstar Raphinha has claimed that former boss Xavi Hernandez did not trust him as he explain his 2023 outburst against Manchester United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Raphinha in fine form under Hansi Flick

Says former boss Xavi didn't trust him

Explains his 2023 meltdown against Man Utd Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League INT BAR Match preview