In the Kick-off podcast, Jordi Cruyff told De Telegraaf journalist Mike Vermeij that Ajax Amsterdam is keen on the Reds' manager.
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Could there be a surprise summer exit from Liverpool FC? A top club is reported to have approached Arne Slot
"I was once again informed that the club had made enquiries about Arne Slot," said Cruyff, the club's technical director. The son of Ajax legend Johan Cruyff is reported to be driving the push to bring Slot back to the Eredivisie.
Oscar García is still in charge at Ajax, but the 53-year-old Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season and will not see out his contract, which runs until 2027.
Garcia was appointed only in early March, after both John Heitinga (July 2025–November 2025) and Fred Grim (November 2025–March 2026) had brief, underwhelming spells in the hot seat.
Both were forced out after poor results. With two Eredivisie matchdays left, Ajax occupy fourth place and risk missing Champions League qualification; six points adrift of second, their hopes now rest on mathematics alone.
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Arne Slot is under pressure at Liverpool FC
Slot, who once enjoyed success at Ajax's arch-rivals Feyenoord, is under contract with Liverpool FC until 2027. After a strong debut campaign that saw him help the Reds secure the English league title with ease, this season has been a struggle.
The club has already been eliminated from all three cup competitions—the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup—and, with three matchdays left, has effectively surrendered its title defence. Trailing leaders Arsenal by 18 points, LFC occupy fourth place; at least qualification for the Champions League appears secure, six points clear of the first non-Champions League spot.
Slot and his possession-based style have drawn fierce criticism in recent months, prompting English outlets to report that the club is weighing managerial changes. Former midfielder Xabi Alonso is frequently mentioned as a potential replacement.