As Fabrizio Romano reports, Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, has been in Milan over the past few days to hold talks with interested clubs. The transfer expert posted photos of this on his X profile.
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Could a move to a top-flight club be on the horizon? David Alaba's agent is reportedly already in talks
The exact clubs involved remain unknown. However, Pini Zahavi's three-day visit was reportedly prompted not only by David Alaba but also by Robert Lewandowski, who also uses the Israeli as his agent.
His future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain, and recent reports suggest that Italian clubs—namely AC Milan and Juventus Turin—are monitoring the situation with a view to securing the Polish striker's services for next season.
- AFP
Alaba is set to leave Real Madrid.
Alaba's expiring Real Madrid contract will almost certainly not be renewed. The former Bayern Munich centre-back has made only a handful of appearances this term because of persistent calf problems, and even when fit he has rarely been Los Blancos' first choice.
In total, he made just 14 competitive appearances for the club in 2025/26, amounting to 415 minutes of playing time. Since his arrival in 2021, Alaba has worn the Real shirt 130 times, scoring five goals and providing nine assists.
The 33-year-old's next destination remains uncertain. "Alaba has many options: Saudi Arabia, MLS – keep an eye on the Austrian. There are several interested parties," Romano recently explained on his YouTube channel. Now Italy also appears to be an option.