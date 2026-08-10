A bruising Sunday. That's what Giovanni Malagò, president of the FIGC, went through yesterday. Corriere della Sera recounts some of the behind-the-scenes details of the day the head of the Italian Football Federation endured, which began with him reading the interview given by Paolo Maldini to Corsera itself and ended with a war of words from afar with CONI over the appointment of Diana Bianchedi as head of delegation of the Italy national team.
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Corriere della Sera - Malagò, regret and bitterness over Maldini's interview. And he does not inform Mancini and Ranieri about Bianchedi
Disappointment and bitterness over Maldini’s interview
In Maldini's interview, the Corriere says one sentence in particular struck the FIGC president: "Malagò did not keep to the agreement". Words that caused hurt and bitterness, the newspaper writes, and that the FIGC's number one did not expect, given that he himself had told the Gazzetta that he wanted to meet Maldini after the holidays. Perhaps at this point there will be no need. The interview may also have reinforced, Corriere concludes, Malagò's belief that he did the right thing by distancing himself from someone so little inclined towards dialogue.
Bianchedi: Malagò do not inform Mancini and Ranieri
Then there is the Bianchedi issue. The Corriere della Serareports that president Buonfiglio only heard from Malagò at 9pm on Saturday night and from Bianchedi herself yesterday morning, after the "announcement" had already been made. Malagò acted alone, the newspaper adds, and did not even speak to Mancini or Claudio Ranieri. The move also caught many, perhaps all, of the federal components by surprise. The FIGC president is convinced there are no problems.
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