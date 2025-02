This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Copa del Rey semi-final draw: Real Madrid and Barcelona learn their fate as both clubs continue to chase treble success Real Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad LaLiga Real Madrid and Barcelona have both learned their fate in the Copa del Rey semi-final draw as the arch-rivals continue to chase treble success. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Spanish giants find themselves in Copa last four

Atletico and Real Sociedad are the two other teams

Final set to be played on April 26 in Seville Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱