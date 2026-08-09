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Mohamed Mansi

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Cooking on a low flame: Torres conceals a huge signing for Paris

Transfers
M. Godts
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Ajax
Spain
France

Paris Saint-Germain's transfer window looks like it's ticking along quietly. That impression could not be further from the truth, and it's the clearest proof yet of the fine work being done by Luis Enrique and Luis Campos. 

Since Enrique walked through the door, Paris have stopped chasing stars at any price. Instead, they bring in players who can improve the team for reasonable sums.

That's the blueprint driving their summer. The French club have found new homes for players outside Enrique's plans, banking good money in the process.

Gonçalo Ramos left for Milan, Randal Kolo Muani went to Juventus, Kang-in Lee moved to Atlético Madrid, and Noham Kamara joined Lyon. On the incomings front, Paris have announced only Magnes Akliouche from Monaco and Lucas Digne from Aston Villa, plus Alessandro Longoni on a free transfer.

France now awaits Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who has already given the nod to a move to the French club. 

According to "Sport", Torres's likely arrival hides another big deal Luis Campos is working on: Belgian Mika Godts, the Ajax star.

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-AJAX-NIJMEGENAFP

    Judas does not have the same media impact as Torres

    The Belgian winger enjoys nothing like the media profile of Ferran Torres, who has become a major star after scoring the goal that handed Spain the World Cup title.

    While Torres was busy establishing himself as a genuine star on American soil, the Ajax man was still coming to terms with missing out on a Rudi Garcia call-up to the Belgium attack. Paris Saint-Germain, though, had already come knocking.

    Sport can confirm that Godts is now very close to a move to Paris for around 60 million euros.

    Just 21, the Belgian carries enormous potential. He plays off his reverse foot on the left flank, thrives at driving with the ball and beating opponents one-on-one, and reads the game well. His tactical flexibility is another draw. He can fill any of the three attacking positions, a near-essential quality for anyone joining the Spanish coach's front line.

    Godts arrives off the back of a stellar season in the Netherlands. He scored 17 goals and set up another 15 across 44 matches in all competitions.

    Now comes the bigger step. He will work under a coach who has proven, through his handling of Kvaratskhelia, Doue and Ousmane Dembele, that he knows how to get the best from attackers.

    Barring the unexpected, Godts could land at Paris Saint-Germain even before Ferran Torres does.

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