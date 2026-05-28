Contract negotiations between FC Bayern Munich and defender Konrad Laimer have dragged on for some time, but a resolution now appears near, thanks to honorary president Uli Hoeneß.
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Contract negotiations at FC Bayern! Uli Hoeneß has reportedly stepped in to help with talks involving a star defender
Sport1 reports that the club chairman personally intervened in the talks with the Austrian, securing a positive outcome. Hoeneß is said to have laid out Bayern's clear financial limits to the 29-year-old's entourage regarding a new deal.
Laimer, who has repeatedly stated that he feels at home in Munich and wants to stay, can therefore expect only a modest increase in salary if he extends his deal, which currently runs until summer 2027.
Bayern would likely have no issue with Laimer departing on a free transfer.
Despite Bayern Munich's 3-0 cup final win over VfB Stuttgart, Laimer remained upbeat about extending his contract with the Reds and even ribbed Hoeneß, who had adopted a far harsher tone just weeks earlier.
"He's not Maradona!" Hoeneß had fumed on DAZN about Laimer's reported wage demands. Now, however, an agreement appears imminent, partly because Bayern did not back down and, according to Max Eberl, would even have accepted a free transfer in a year's time.