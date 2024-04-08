Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Chris Burton

Contract extension already! AC Milan to activate Christian Pulisic clause after seeing USMNT star post personal bests on the back of bargain €20m Chelsea transfer

Christian PulisicUSATransfersAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic is reportedly already in line to see his contract extended at AC Milan, with a clause in his current deal about to be triggered.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American enjoying dream debut campaign
  • Forward flourishing in Italian football
  • Deal to be extended through to 2028

Editors' Picks