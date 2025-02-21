CONCACAF disciplines referee who requested autograph from Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's Champions Cup match

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderCONCACAF disciplines referee who requested autograph from Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's Champions Cup matchL. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas CityCONCACAF Champions CupThe referee has been sanctioned by North America's controlling soccer body for his post-game actionsArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Miami beat Sporting KC 1-0 in CONCACAF Champions CupLionel Messi scored game-winnerCONCACAF has now disciplined refereeGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now