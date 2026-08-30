According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", Benzema pockets 25 million dollars a year from Al-Hilal under a direct contract between the two.
His remaining dues, running from September until the end of June 2030, add up to around 20.8 million dollars. That works out at nearly 78.1 million Saudi riyals.
Al-Hilal isn't the whole picture. The newspaper's report revealed a second, separate contract worth 23 million dollars a year, also running until 2030 and funded through the Saudi Pro League's recruitment programme.
That deal rewards Benzema for the roles he performs in promoting Saudi football and its events. Assuming it lasts until 30 June 2030, the remaining dues reach around 330.6 million riyals.
One clause bars Benzema from playing outside Saudi Arabia for the length of the deal. Move to a club beyond the Kingdom and turn out for it, and the contract is cancelled on the spot.
These terms hand Benzema a contractual reason to favour a switch within the Saudi League, since staying keeps the deal running until 2030 alive. So far, though, Al-Shabab's approach has been knocked back by the French striker.
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