Competition for BVB? Atlético Madrid are reportedly pursuing a German Under-21 international

Tresoldi rose through the youth setup at Hannover 96. Last summer, Club Brugge paid €7.5 million for the forward, and he has since made an immediate impact. Across all competitions, he has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 56 competitive outings. His contract runs until 2029, and Brugge are reportedly seeking around €30 million in transfer fees.

Born in Cagliari in 2004 to an Argentine mother and an Italian father, he moved to Germany with his family in 2017. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he admitted that his dream club is neither a Bundesliga side nor Atlético Madrid. "The dream of playing for Milan is in my head. I think about it every morning when I get up," Tresoldi said. "That's the dream that drives me to work hard every day."