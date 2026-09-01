Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picked up the award for best player in the Spanish league last season, 2025-2026, handed out by the Spanish Footballers' Association. It was the second season running he had claimed the prize, and he collected it at a ceremony in the capital, Madrid, on Tuesday evening.

After attending the coronation, Yamal spoke to the media in the mixed zone. He shared his feelings about the award, touched on a number of matters relating to Barcelona and discussed his current form and his ambitions with the team.