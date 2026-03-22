There were changes to Como’s line-up for the lunchtime match on matchday30. Cesc Fabregas left two key players out of the starting line-up: Baturina and Ramon. Let’s look at why the two were left out, which was due to two different reasons.
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Como-Pisa: why aren’t Jacobo Ramon and Baturina playing? Injury or tactical decision – the two possibilities
As mentioned, neither Martin Baturina nor Jacobo Ramon feature in the starting XI selected by Cesc Fabregas for theComo v Pisa match. There is, however, a difference: the Croatian is on the bench and is therefore physically available but not on the pitch due to a tactical decision. Jesus Rodriguez has been rewarded with a place in the starting line-up.
The situation is different for the defender. The Spaniard, in fact, is in the stands due to fatigue that will prevent him from making his usual contribution in a crucial match for Como in their Champions League race. In his place is Kempf, who partners Diego Carlos.
THE OFFICIAL LINE-UPS:
COMO - Butez; Van der Brempt, Kempf, Carlos, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Jesus Rodriguez; Douvikas.
PISA - Nicolas; Caracciolo, Albiol, Canestrelli; Leris, Hojholt, Akinsanmiro, Loyola, Angori; Tramoni, Moreo.