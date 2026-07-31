Trevoh Chalobah and Como, a marriage waiting to happen. The English defender is edging ever closer to a move to the shores of the lake, so much so that a breakthrough could arrive as early as this evening. The agreement on contract terms was reached more than a week ago. Now the Larian club are moving ever closer to Chelsea's demands.
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Como close the gap with Chelsea for Chalobah: decisive hours, Fabregas keeps his fingers crossed
€30 million deal
Inter had only made an enquiry but are now pushing hard for Cuti Romero. Trevoh Chalobah has Como on his mind and is just waiting for the call to fly to Italy and start an exciting new chapter. Como are edging ever closer to the finish line and will meet the €30 million fee Chelsea have always wanted. A call between the clubs is scheduled in the coming hours to seal a definitive agreement.
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