Colorado Rapids and head coach Chris Armas mutually agree to part ways after missing MLS playoffs

Armas' tenure now concluded after two seasons, with the first proving highly successful. In that first season, he guided the club back to the MLS Cup playoffs as well as a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup, effectively turning around a club that had been struggling prior to his arrival.

The Rapids confirmed that discussions over a potential contract extension took place, but both the club and Armas himself agreed to part ways following this season.

“We’re grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club,” Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter.”

Off the pitch, Armas was also elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame this year, largely based on his stellar MLS playing career.