AFP
Cole Palmer return confirmed! Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals England star will make long-awaited comeback at Leeds
Palmer's return
Palmer has been absent for Chelsea since their defeat to United but was back on the bench against Arsenal at the weekend. While Moises Caicedo's red card may have scotched any chance of the England international coming on, he is now poised to play against Leeds on Wednesday. The playmaker's return from a groin issue was pencilled in for last week, but he broke his toe in a freak accident at home, and his comeback was subsequently delayed. Now, he is set to play at Elland Road, his manager, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed.
- AFP
Maresca's confirmation
Maresca told reporters:"He is available. The last game he was on the bench. For sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. He is available, he can start the game.
"The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes."
Maresca has also confirmed that he is facing a "complicated" decision over Reece James' selection, adding: "It's complicated. I would like to start him, but we need to do the right thing."
Asked if he can play in midfield, he said: "I think he can play in both positions. He has been full-back all his life. He also has played as a midfielder. But I think he can be good in both positions. When we decide for him as a midfielder, most of the time it's also when we want physicality in terms of midfielders, when we face some teams that are strong in the middle. So it depends a little bit on the game plan. But as you said, he's doing very well in both positions."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea challenging at the top end
Chelsea and Manchester City are currently running Arsenal the closest in the Premier League and held the leaders to a 1-1 draw at the weekend, despite Caicedo's red card.
And midfielder Enzo Fernandez insists they should be seen as proper title contenders, telling GiveMeSport: “Of course we are [title contenders]. This season, there are many contenders: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United. All the teams are battling towards the top.
“There are some very strong Premier League sides. Arsenal have also been doing really well for many years. And Liverpool are a great side. I’m not going to choose one because they’re all good.
“And we know the Champions League is very tough. We’ll try to reach the final, which is what we deserve as a club. We’ve been doing well, so we’re capable of being right up there.”
On the lure of moving to west London, he added: "When Chelsea came in for me, I had no doubts. I wanted to make the move up, in sporting terms, to the Premier League.
“I wanted to come to Chelsea at all costs and didn’t want to let the opportunity pass me by. Everyone knows that and thank God it worked out. I’m here now and I’m very happy."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Maresca's men?
Chelsea face Leeds this week and sit six points behind Arsenal ahead of the week's fixtures. The Blues also face Bournemouth this weekend, as they attempt to close the gap on the Gunners at the top-end of the table.
Meanwhile, Arsenal face Brentford in midweek in a potential banana skin of a London derby, before then taking on Aston Villa this weekend. The Gunners, of course, also face European obligations, and will play Club Brugge three days after their clash with Villa; Chelsea play Atalanta on Tuesday.
Advertisement