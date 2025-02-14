Cole Palmer told he cannot play in same team as Jude Bellingham with doubts cast over Thomas Tuchel's ability to fit England's best players together
Thomas Tuchel will have a tough time getting the best out of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham playing together for England, Gus Poyet says.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel to name first England squad for March games
- Palmer & Bellingham expected to be called up
- Poyet believes coach will have a problem in midfield