This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Cole Palmer told he cannot play in same team as Jude Bellingham with doubts cast over Thomas Tuchel's ability to fit England's best players together T. Tuchel J. Bellingham Chelsea Premier League Real Madrid LaLiga England C. Palmer Thomas Tuchel will have a tough time getting the best out of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham playing together for England, Gus Poyet says. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tuchel to name first England squad for March games

Palmer & Bellingham expected to be called up

Poyet believes coach will have a problem in midfield Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱