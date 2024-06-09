Club America 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Club America kits for the 2024-25 season.

Club America are one of the most iconic football clubs in Mexico. With a rich history, a legion of devoted fans, and a stacked trophy cabinet, the club has left an indelible mark on the Mexican football landscape, having won a record number of domestic titles, including a record fifteen league titles, six Copa México titles, and seven Campeón de Campeones cups.

In continental competitions, Las Aguilas have won a record seven CONCACAF Champions Cup/Champions League titles, one CONCACAF Giants Cup, and two Copa Interamericanas. Their dominance hasn't waned a bit in recent times, having won the last two Liga MX titles under the management of Andre Jardine.

América have had several kit manufacturers over the years, including Adidas, and currently Nike, which has garnered traction for producing some sensational CA kits in recent times.

So, what will Club America be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.