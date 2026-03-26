"Clear MVP": NBA champion Hartenstein praises teammate

For Hartenstein personally, things are looking up again after several injury-related setbacks. "The way I started the season, it was one of my best seasons," said the 27-year-old. He then suffered an ankle injury, followed a few days later by a calf injury, and most recently he was sidelined again with a calf problem. However, he is now feeling better again. “I’m still one of the best big men in the league,” emphasised Hartenstein, for whom team success ultimately counts above all else.

Oklahoma City and Hartenstein are now entering the final stages of the regular season before the play-offs begin. Coach Mark Daigneault’s team has already qualified for the knockout rounds.