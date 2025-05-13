Christopher Nkunku told to consider shock Arsenal transfer by Chelsea legend as Frenchman continues to struggle for opportunities under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge
Nkunku has struggled for minutes for the Blues again this season and has been tipped to make the move across London to Mikel Arteta's Gunners.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nkunku behind Cole Palmer in pecking order
- Most opportunities have come in Conference League
- Florent Malouda reveals where he should go