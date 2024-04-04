Leah Williamson England 2022Getty
‘Feels like Christmas Eve!’ - Leah Williamson can’t contain excitement at making Lionesses return as Sarina Wiegman gives captaincy reassurance in her first England match in a year

Arsenal's Leah Williamson is set to return to the field with the Lionesses for the first time in over a year, and she can't hide her excitement.

  • Williamson returns to the England squad
  • Can't hide excitement over potential return
  • Wiegman reveals Williamson will remain captain

