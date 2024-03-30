Christian Pulisic Yunus Musah splitGetty Images
Ryan Tolmich

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah given brief rest after USMNT duty as duo comes off bench in crucial Milan win over Fiorentina

USAChristian PulisicYunus MusahAC MilanFiorentina vs AC MilanFiorentinaSerie A

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah both came off the bench as AC Milan earned a stupendous 2-1 win at Fiorentina.

  • Pulisic and Musah come on as second-half subs
  • Both featured for USMNT over international break
  • Milan earn 2-1 win over Fiorentina

