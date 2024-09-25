'This is a new version of Christian Pulisic' - USMNT star labelled 'CONCACAF's best player' after incredible start to season at AC Milan
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been labelled "CONCACAF's best player" after his incredible start to the season at AC Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pulisic going through a purple patch at Milan
- Scored against Inter & Liverpool within a week
- Has emerged as a key player for Fonseca
🟢📱