Christian Pulisic sends awesome 'bro' message to Gio Reyna after Nottingham Forest loan confirmed as four other USMNT stars - and Jude Bellingham - react to risky transfer move
Getty/X @NFFC
There was plenty of love for Gio Reyna as he embarked on a surprise new chapter in his career with a loan move to Nottingham Forest.
- Reyna joins Forest in loan switch
- USMT star seeks minutes after Dortmund struggles
- Pulisic and Bellingham among well wishers