'Not caring what people think' - Christian Pulisic opens up on battling anti-American attitudes as USMNT & AC Milan star made a name for himself in Europe
Christian Pulisic admitted to battling anti-American attitudes in Europe as the USMNT & AC Milan star fought back the challenges to rise and shine.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pulisic plying his trade in Europe for over a decade
- Has gone through many highs and lows
- Admitted to facing anti-USA attitude