Inter Miami CF v D.C. United
Siddhant Lazar

‘Grateful for the journey and ready for the next chapter’ - Christian Benteke says goodbye as D.C. United decline 2026 option and he enters free agency

Christian Benteke has publicly thanked D.C. United and its supporters after the club declined his contract option for 2026, he said in messages to fans. The club had previously indicated it was in talks over a potential new deal, but the 34-year-old Belgian - who has spent three seasons in the nation’s capital - posted a farewell note, signaling his departure.

    'Thank you to D.C. United'

    Although D.C. United had hoped to negotiate a new deal, the Belgian star and 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner used his farewell message to signal he is moving on. Benteke thanked teammates, staff, and supporters for their backing since his arrival in 2022, acknowledging the relationships he built in the capital and making clear that his time at Audi Field has come to a close.

  • Benteke’s impact during three seasons in MLS

    Since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2022 Benteke has been a focal point for D.C.’s attack, scoring regularly and earning individual honours including MLS All-Star nods and a Golden Boot campaign. Across his D.C. United tenure he has contributed to 47 goals and 10 assists which includes a 30 goal MLS regular season campaign during the 2024 season.

  • Impact on D.C.

    Benteke appeared an odd fit on a largely rebuilding team, considering his veteran status and production. D.C. last year finished last in the Eastern Conference with 26 points. 

    Looking ahead for Benteke

    As Benteke contemplates the next phase of his career. With free agency looming and talks ongoing, Benteke now has several options: Sign elsewhere in MLS, or explore moves abroad.