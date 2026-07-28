The Danish player also praised the strong presence of the youngsters, commending the level they have reached after coming through the club's academy: "We are all at the best club in the world, and we all have high abilities. Competition exists in every position, and that makes us better. The youngsters have arrived with great enthusiasm and a strong desire to prove their level. The important thing is for them to know they can turn to the experienced players if they need anything. They are putting in a wonderful performance."
Christensen set his sights firmly on next season and, in particular, the Champions League, showing no shortage of ambition: "We want to win all the possible titles. And the Champions League, of course, is one of these objectives."
The defender believes the squad has everything it needs to chase down every trophy: "We have to continue what we are doing and believe in it. We have proven that this is the right path. All we need is to fine-tune some details. We must trust the players we have. Seven or eight of our players have just been crowned world champions. We have a squad capable of achieving that."
He also brushed aside any doubts over the team's maturity despite so many young players in the ranks: "I think we have a good balance. We also have experienced players. We have six players who took part in the World Cup final. Despite their young age, they have already lived through the biggest experience in the world of football. For me, that is also experience, and it represents a big step forward for Barcelona."
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