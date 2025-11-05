'Chivas have to think about being champions' - Confident Raúl Rangel says no one wants to face Rojiblancos in the Liguilla

Few teams in Liga MX have shown as much progress this season as Chivas. The club’s resurgence under Milito has been remarkable, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel believes this version of the Rojiblancos is ready to compete for everything.

In an interview with FOX, the young goalkeeper highlighted the team’s growth and the mentality shift that has come with it:

"Honestly, I’ll tell you - yes, I think we’re capable of great things. The team looks good, you can see the improvement, the maturity. Players like Sandoval, ‘La Hormiga’ González, and now Richy Ledezma have really stepped up. At first, it took them some time, but now they look solid, confident, and composed," said the Mexican international.