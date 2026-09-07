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'I don't want to make the same mistake again' - Xabi Alonso admits Moises Caicedo selection error following Chelsea defeat against Arsenal
Caicedo sidelined for Arsenal defeat
Chelsea manager Alonso has admitted to making a crucial error regarding Caicedo following his side's2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal. The Blues were without their influential midfielder for the high-profile London clash on Sunday. Caicedo had previously missed the club's league opener against Fulham and a League Cup victory over Luton Town.
He finally made his first appearance of the season in a thrilling win against Brighton, but the return did not go according to plan. Introduced in the 68th minute for Pedro Neto, Caicedo lasted just 14 minutes before hobbling off the pitch. He was subsequently replaced by summer signing Valentin Barco, a setback that completely ruled him out of the Arsenal fixture.
- AFP
Alonso admits to injury mistake
Speaking after the narrow defeat, Alonso provided an update on Caicedo's condition. The manager confirmed that the latest issue is not a long-term problem, but confessed he mishandled the player's recovery timeline.
"It is not longer term but it’s about assessing the risk," Alonso said, as quoted by Metro. "Probably, last week, we took him too early and I don’t want to make the same mistake again."
Chelsea adapt without top stars
Despite the frustration surrounding Caicedo's absence, Alonso refused to use injuries as an excuse for the defeat against Arsenal. The Spanish tactician insisted he retains full confidence in the squad currently at his disposal.
"It’s easy after defeats to talk about the players that you are missing," Alonso noted. "I’m not going to go there, I am happy with the players that we have.
"For sure all the managers need to deal with injuries, with suspensions. To have all the players available for all the games is impossible. But we need [Caicedo and Colwill] because they are top players and with them we are a better team."
- (C)Getty Images
Blues look to bounce back
Following the painful league defeat to Arsenal, Chelsea must quickly turn their attention back to domestic cup action. Alonso's side are set to face Leeds United in the third round of the Carabao Cup this Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Caicedo will play any part, though the manager's recent comments suggest extreme caution will be taken.
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