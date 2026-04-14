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Chelsea advised to make THREE new signings in key areas as Marcel Desailly urges Blues' hierarchy to stop buying young players
Maresca delivered trophies as questions are asked of Rosenior
Under the Todd Boehly-led regime in west London, vast sums of cash have been splurged on elaborate additions that are intended to make Chelsea competitive over a prolonged period of time - rather than instant success being demanded.
Said approach delivered rich rewards in 2024-25 as Enzo Maresca oversaw Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs, alongside Champions League qualification, but the current campaign has seen the Blues slip out of the high gears and into reverse.
They have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, with a day out at Wembley against Leeds being lined up there, but Liam Rosenior suffered last-four heartache in the Carabao Cup and quarter-final pain in elite European competition - with questions being asked of his future just 21 games into a stint as Maresca’s successor.
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Where do Chelsea need to strengthen in the next transfer window?
Ex-Blues captain Desailly, who spent six years at the Bridge between 1998 and 2004, believes that changes need to be made to the club’s recruitment strategy. Talking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, the World Cup-winning Frenchman said when asked how and where Chelsea need to improve: “More than the goalkeeper, first of all they have to take, if he's new, they have to take an experienced goalkeeper who breeds confidence - we need confidence.
“And not only the goalkeeper, you need a central defender with experience, you need a striker with experience, to help [Enzo] Fernandez - who, I would say, is the only experienced player that we have in the squad. [Reece] James is okay, but he's on and off, you know what I mean?
“They did well last season, unbelievable season, but they need four experienced players in the squad to match with the young, talented players that we have in the side. [Pedro] Neto is experienced, Estevao, very good player also. [Cole] Palmer, he stays or he goes, no problem, but you cannot have doubt. But who is surrounding them? They are not natural leaders.
“The new era, the modern football project, you need five or six years of Premier League experience. They don't have that, they are young players. [Moises] Caicedo, he had a great season last year, but this year he's down. Why is he down? Because Fernandez, as an experienced player, is not staying by his side. James sometimes plays in the midfield, but he goes forward. So he's been left alone.
“They need to be surrounding each line with experienced players. This will make the coach have more choice to put up his tactical setup. He's only got young players.”
Chelsea urged to change their recruitment strategy
Desailly added on Chelsea revising their approach when it comes to squad building: “They had a project four years ago that they are going to buy young players for [Mauricio] Pochettino to eventually try and grow them, even though they bought them very expensive. They don't mind because the value will rise according to the success that they will get.
“Last year that was the case. It has given them the belief that what they were doing was not that stupid. There were people who said Chelsea are completely mad, what are they doing buying players at that price? But last season it got confused.
“They made a mistake now on keeping the belief that they could continue with that grade of players, so talented and young. It's not enough.”
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Chelsea fixtures 2025-26: Huge game against Man Utd next up
Chelsea, with billions of pounds being spent on those currently at Rosenior’s disposal - and some that have already been moved on - will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Manchester United. Victory in that contest could be considered imperative if Rosenior is to deliver qualification for the Champions League and shake some of the doubters from his back - allowing him to splash more cash in the summer transfer window of 2026.