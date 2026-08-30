Chelsea edged Brighton 4-3 in a Stamford Bridge thriller on Sunday, in the second round of the Premier League.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks, and the early pressure paid off in the fourth minute through Romeo Lavia.

Ten minutes later, Pedro Neto doubled the lead. Joao Pedro then made it three in the 32nd minute.

Malick Yalcouye pulled one back for Brighton in the 35th minute, leaving Chelsea 3-1 up at the break.

Friendly fire handed Brighton their second, Joao Pedro turning into his own net in the 63rd minute.

Cole Palmer restored the two-goal cushion with Chelsea's fourth in the 74th minute.

Pascal Gross grabbed Brighton's third deep into stoppage time, in the 90+6 minute, but it was too little too late as Chelsea held on for the win.

The result took Chelsea to 6 points, while Brighton stayed on 3. The match also marked the debut of new signing Emiliano Martinez, who recently joined Chelsea from Aston Villa.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums