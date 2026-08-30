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Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Chelsea survive Brighton uprising: an unprecedented figure for the Blues

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
X. Alonso
J. Pedro
England

Emiliano Martínez concedes 3 goals on his debut with Chelsea

Chelsea edged Brighton 4-3 in a Stamford Bridge thriller on Sunday, in the second round of the Premier League.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks, and the early pressure paid off in the fourth minute through Romeo Lavia.

Ten minutes later, Pedro Neto doubled the lead. Joao Pedro then made it three in the 32nd minute.

Malick Yalcouye pulled one back for Brighton in the 35th minute, leaving Chelsea 3-1 up at the break.

Friendly fire handed Brighton their second, Joao Pedro turning into his own net in the 63rd minute.

Cole Palmer restored the two-goal cushion with Chelsea's fourth in the 74th minute.

Pascal Gross grabbed Brighton's third deep into stoppage time, in the 90+6 minute, but it was too little too late as Chelsea held on for the win.

The result took Chelsea to 6 points, while Brighton stayed on 3. The match also marked the debut of new signing Emiliano Martinez, who recently joined Chelsea from Aston Villa.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums 

  • João Pedro enters Chelsea's history

    Opta's network account on X noted that Joao Pedro had become the sixth player, and the first in Chelsea's history, to score a goal, provide an assist and put through his own net in the same Premier League match. Nobody had managed it since Son Heung-min during Tottenham's meeting with Manchester City in December 2023.

    Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso joined an exclusive club too. He is only the fourth manager to see his side score seven goals or more across his first two Premier League matches, following Bobby Robson, whose team hit eight in September 1999, Michael Laudrup, whose side also managed eight in August 2012, and Marcelo Bielsa, whose Leeds scored seven in September 2020.

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