Chelsea star to be offered World Cup lifeline by Thomas Tuchel as England boss plans talks with £30m man
Delap yet to score league goal since Chelsea switch
Delap looked bright in his opening Chelsea appearances as he scored one and assisted another in the Blues' successful Club World Cup campaign. However, the young forward has largely struggled to transfer his Ipswich form to the west London side. Delap has failed to directly contribute to a goal in his opening four Premier League outings for Enzo Maresca's side.
The summer signing did miss two months of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-0 home win over Fulham back in August, which has prevented the ex-Tractor Boys frontman from building up some form. However, Delap's return to action was marred by a second-half red card in a 4-3 League Cup win at Wolves last month, while he was unable to leave a lasting impression in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag and the subsequent 3-0 win over Wolves prior to the international break.
Joao Pedro, who joined from Brighton over the summer, has also caught the eye upfront for the Blues and has scored more goals and provided more assists than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian's impact has magnified Delap's struggles as the former Manchester City youth player looks to justify the club's decision to secure his services.
Tuchel tipped to speak with Delap before March break
Delap is expected to be contacted by England head coach Tuchel before long, however, with the German keen to discuss what the young forward needs to do in order to force his way into the national team, according to the Daily Mail.
The report adds that "the Chelsea striker is hoping a good second half of the season can place him in contention for this summer's World Cup, which is now a little more than six months away", with rival forwards such as Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, Danny Welbeck not yet considered to have a guaranteed place on the plane.
As it stands, England captain Harry Kane is the only striker boasting untouchable status.
It is understood that Tuchel will speak with Delap before England's next training camp in March to outline exactly what he needs to do at Chelsea to boost his chances of selection.
England boss expected at Chelsea again soon
Tuchel was spotted at Chelsea's 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League and 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, but Delap was absent from both games due to injury. The England boss is expected to attend several more Chelsea games before March, though, which will allow him to get a good look at the 22-year-old.
Chelsea's next home league game comes against Arsenal next weekend following a trip to Burnley on Saturday and the welcome of Barcelona in the Champions League next week.
England discussing opponents for March friendlies
England aren't in action again until the March international break having ended 2025 with back-to-back wins over Serbia and Albania to round off World Cup qualification with a 100% record.
While England's opponents for the March friendlies haven't been confirmed, the Guardian last month reported that they have discussed potential meetings with Uruguay and Japan as part of their World Cup preparations.
