'Not happy with them at all!' - Chelsea players blasted by Emmanuel Petit as ex-Blues midfielder blames Enzo Maresca for 'very bad message' he sent squad in December press conference
Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has analysed the team's season and held head coach Enzo Maresca "responsible" for his side's inconsistency.
- Petit delivers verdict on Chelsea's season
- Criticises manager Maresca for team's shortcomings
- Urged star players to step up