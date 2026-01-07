Chelsea Fulham GFXGetty Images
Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Fulham: Marc Cucurella, what are you doing?! Defender's moment of madness proves costly as 10-man Blues beaten while Liam Rosenior watches on

Ten-man Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Fulham in a fiery west London derby at Craven Cottage on Wednesday. A first-half red card for Marc Cucurella meant the Blues faced an uphill battle and ultimately succumbed to defeat in front of new head coach Liam Rosenior, who watched the game from the stands.

Chelsea came close to taking the lead midway through the first half when Enzo Fernandez's corner flew all the way over Bernd Leno and was shouldered onto the crossbar by Andrey Santos from point-blank range, while a flurry of Fulham bodies blocked Moises Caicedo's rebound off the line.

Moments later, the game sparked into life. A long kick from Leno while the Blues were regrouping from another corner found Harry Wilson racing away, with Cucurella in hot pursuit. The Spaniard dragged down the Fulham attacker as the last man back and was shown a red card - Chelsea's seventh of the season - forcing the visitors to play roughly three quarters of the game with 10 men.

During added time at the end of the first half, Fulham thought they had taken the lead. Jorge Cuenca's ball into Raul Jimenez was then turned onto Wilson, who finished at Robert Sanchez's near post. However, Jimenez was offside in the build up and the goal was chalked off.

However, shortly after the break, Chelsea did go behind. A deep cross from Sander Berge found Jimenez, who had gained a yard on Trevoh Chalobah and headed his side in front.

A rare Chelsea opportunity came and went when a clever dummy from Cole Palmer allowed Liam Delap to get in beyond the last line, but his dinked effort was kept out by the right arm of Leno and the loose ball was cleared off the line. But Delap made amends soon after from another dangerous corner. Antonee Robinson headed Pedro Neto's corner up onto his own post, and the English striker was quickest to react to the rebound and converted from close range.

Fulham threw the kitchen sink at Chelsea in search of a winner, with Sanchez standing tall to deny Jimenez a couple times more in quick succession, before Wilson got his customary goal. It came after the Blues goalkeeper parried a low cross from Emile Smith Rowe to the edge of the box, and there was Wilson to lash in the loose ball.

Chelsea failed to find an equaliser and have now lost further ground in the race for a Champions League place, with Fulham now level on points and their other west London neighbours, Brentford, now two clear of both of them.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Craven Cottage...

  • Fulham v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Made some decent saves to try and keep Chelsea in the game, but he was massively let down by the players in front of him.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    Managed to keep Fulham's usually dynamic left-hand side quiet for the most part. His influence in attack waned when Chelsea went a man down. Came off for Acheampong.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    Actually marshalled the backline pretty well until he was beaten in the air by Jimenez for the opening goal.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (6/10):

    Booed throughout on his return to Craven Cottage, though was arguably Chelsea's most composed defender. That said, he was one of three players booked for dissent following Cucurella's red card.

    Marc Cucurella (1/10):

    An absolutely mindless piece of defending which changed the complexion of the night entirely. All Cucurella had to do was get tight to Wilson and force the attacker onto his weaker right foot, but instead he dragged his arm for an age and was deservedly given his marching orders.

    • Advertisement
  • Fulham v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (5/10):

    Lost his head when trying to play mind games with his opposite numbers. Was way too focused on trying to make the game a brawl than actually doing his job.

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    Should have converted the game's first chance when Fernandez's corner hit his shoulder, even if he knew little about what was happening. Sacrificed after Cucurella's red card to bring on another defender in Hato.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Offered very, very little in the midfield battle before being replaced by captain James for the final 25 minutes. The second player booked for dissent once Cucurella was dismissed.

  • Fulham v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    Still building up fitness again after injury. Appeared much livelier in the second half, particularly in transition. Completed the trilogy of yellows for protesting Cucurella's dismissal. Subbed for Pedro.

    Liam Delap (8/10):

    Had the unenviable task of trying to hold the ball up for a team playing with one man fewer. May have thought his chance to be the hero had gone when Leno kept out his first shot in the second half from inside the box, but didn't let his head drop and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal to bring the Blues back to level terms.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    It was his under-hit corner which led to Delap's leveller. Otherwise had a frustrating night trying and failing to get in beyond the Fulham defence.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Fulham v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Introduced for Santos at left-back after Cucurella was sent off. Arguably one of his best performances since his summer switch from Ajax.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Brought some much-needed maturity and composure in place of Fernandez.

    Josh Acheampong (5/10):

    Came on for Gusto just as Fulham stepped up a gear.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Replaced Palmer but struggled to get in the game.

    Calum McFarlane (6/10):

    Wasn't much the interim boss could do in his final game in the dugout. Cucurella cost Chelsea the game, though they still performed admirably when a man light.

FA Cup
Charlton crest
Charlton
CHA
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
0